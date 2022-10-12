PM Modi inaugurates Mahakal corridor in Ujjain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor project at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and also performed puja at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in the city.

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Mahakal temple in Ujjain. PTI

Addressing a gathering after visiting the temple, the Prime Minister said, “Ujjain has led India’s prosperity, knowledge, dignity and literature for thousands of years,” he said. “India is reclaiming its glory and today, cultural destinations across India are seeing all-around development. The construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing and the Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is giving us more reasons to be proud of our culture,” he said.

The PM was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whom he praised for putting the project on the track.

The corridor skirts around the old Rudrasagar Lake, which has been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the ancient Shiva temple.

Two gateways — Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar — have been erected near the starting point of the corridor. The project aims to decongest the entire area and also put special emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures. Under the project, costing around Rs 850 crore, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times. The existing footfall of the temple, which is currently around 1.5 crore per annum, is expected to be doubled, say officials.

The development has been planned in two phases.

The path has 108 stambhs (pillars), depicting the ‘Anand Tandav Swaroop’ (dance form) of Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, both BJP and Congress claimed credit for the renovation of the corridor.

Asserting that construction began under the Kamal Nath administration, Congress leaders said the temple was renovated because of his efforts.

The BJP dismissed the claim, saying the strategy was planned in 2017 when Chouhan was the CM.

