PM Modi inaugurates National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubballi

Hubballi (Karnataka), January 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the National Youth Festival here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.
The 26th edition of the National Youth Festival, which will be held till January 16 at Hubballi-Dharwad, is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka.
The inaugural event was held at the Railway Sports Ground here, was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur among others.
Earlier on his way to the venue, the Prime Minister held a road show by greeting a large number of people, who had gathered on both sides of the route, and showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.
Standing on the ‘running board’ of his car, Modi greeted by waving at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.
According to officials, the festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation building.
It brings diverse cultures from all parts of the country on a common platform and unites the participants in the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, they said, adding that the theme of this year’s festival is ‘Viksit Yuva - Viksit Bharat’.
During the five-day event, over 7,500 youth delegates from all over India, recognised and leaders in their own field of activity, get together to engage in different learning activities.
