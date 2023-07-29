PM Modi: India at forefront of biodiversity protection

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India had consistently been at the forefront in taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection, restoration and enrichment.

He was addressing the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial Meeting via video conferencing. The meeting took place in Chennai.

G20 ministers reach agreement Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday said the G20 climate ministers’ meeting in Chennai agreed on 64 of 68 issues. There was lack of unity on key issues crucial for limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. PTI

He said countries of the Global South were particularly impacted by climate change and environmental issues.

“I am proud to say that India has led the way through its ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions. We have achieved our installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources nine years ahead of the target of 2030 and have set the bar even higher through our updated targets. Today, India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity,” he said.

“We have also set the target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through alliances, including International Solar Alliance, CDRI and the Leadership Group for Industry Transition,” the Prime Minister said.

“Through the Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap and Platform, we are recognising restoration in priority landscapes impacted by forest fires and mining,” he said.

#Environment #Narendra Modi