PM Modi joins Grammy-winning singer Falu for a special song on benefits of millets

Falu. Reuters file



PTI

New York, June 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer Falu for a special song to promote the benefits of millets and their potential to alleviate world hunger.

The ‘Abundance in Millets' song, performed by Falu and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, is set for release on June 16 across streaming platforms.

The year 2023 has been designated as the ‘International Year of Millets' after a proposal for it was brought forward by India and endorsed by Members of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"Prime Minister Modi has written a song with me and my husband Gaurav Shah," Falu told PTI ahead of the song's release.

She said the song, written in English and Hindi, would be made accessible to everybody and highlights the power of millets.

“Falu and Gaurav Shah will release the track ‘Abundance in Millets' featuring the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16, 2023 in celebration of the International Year of the Millets. 'Abundance in Millets' was created to raise awareness of the super grain as another potential key to minimising world hunger,” said a statement on Falu's website.

Falu said the idea to write a song about millets came to her when she met Modi in New Delhi last year after her Grammy win.

She said Modi suggested to her she should write a song with a message of ending hunger during their discussion on the power of music to bring change and uplift humanity.

Since music transcends boundaries, the Prime Minister suggested writing a song on millets, she said.

Falu said Modi told her that India promotes millets because it is a super grain and has immense health and nutritional value.

She said she very “naively” asked the prime minister if he would write the song with her and he agreed.

“We have collaborated on the song, it's a single and it's coming out on June 16," with a worldwide release on every streaming platform, she said.

The song will be released in Hindi and English, Falu said, adding that it will be translated into other regional languages to ensure a widespread reach.

Falu said she was initially nervous about writing the song with the prime minister, but the whole collaboration happened in a very organic way.

“It's one thing to write for him and it's one thing to write with him. In the middle of the song, you will hear the speech that he has written and narrated in his own voice,” she said.

Falu said she is “honoured” and “humbled" to collaborate with Modi on the millets song.

“It is a lifetime opportunity for any artiste,” she said.

The New York-based artist underlined that the song aims to promote millets and help farmers to grow more and try to end hunger in various parts of the world.

“What better to have a song and music tied along with the message that we can actually solve hunger problems in the world,” she said.

“If we can supply the world with millets, which is a very easy way of farming and growing, this grain can really help end the biggest problem in the world which is hunger and also uplift farmers, local and smaller farms," she said. 

