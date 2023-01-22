PM Modi lauds CJI Chandrachud's pitch for making SC judgments available in regional languages, shares his video

New Delhi, January 22
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s emphasis on making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages.
At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters. pic.twitter.com/JQTXCI9gw0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2023
“At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters,” Modi wrote on Twitter and shared on the site the relevant clip of the CJI’s speech delivered at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai.
The prime minister has in the past often pitched for making judicial verdicts more accessible to the common man by making those available in regional languages.
“India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one’s Matru Bhasha (mother tongue),” Modi said in another tweet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway