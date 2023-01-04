PM Modi lauds 'Nari Shakti' as Captain Shiva Chauhan becomes first woman Army officer to be deployed at Siachen glacier

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed Captain Shiva Chauhan of Fire and Fury Sappers after she became the first woman officer to be deployed at Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world.

Modi took to Twitter to laud spirit of India's Nari Shakti. “This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti,” he wrote in his tweet.

This will make every Indian proud, illustrating the spirit of India's Nari Shakti. https://t.co/rPJ07EyMvS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2023

Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Corps of Engineers has been posted at a frontline post at Siachen glacier, in first such operational deployment of a woman Army officer at the world’s highest battlefield.

The officer was posted at the Kumar post, located at an altitude of around 15,600 feet in Siachen, on Monday for a three-month stint after she underwent rigorous training, Army officials said.

