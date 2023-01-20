PM Modi launches Rs 10,863 cr projects in poll-bound K'taka

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited two BJP-controlled states of Karnataka and Maharashtra and sang paeans of having a “double-engine” government.

11 cr rural families getting tap water Today, about 11 crore rural families in the country, including 35 lakh in Karnataka, are getting tap water. Narendra Modi, Prime minister

In poll-bound Karnataka, this is Modi’s second visit in a month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive road show.

Electoral ambitions also happen to be the driving force behind Modi’s decision to visit Mumbai in Maharashtra. Municipal polls in Mumbai and Thane are set to be announced soon and Modi’s visit to Mumbai is seen as a move to prepare the ground for a favourable outcome for the BJP in the polls.

In Karnataka, Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects worth Rs 10,863 crore in Yadgiri. He asserted that BJP’s priority was development, not vote bank.

Modi said the region was left backward because previous governments had turned a blind eye and failed to work towards the development and betterment of people’s lives.

“We brought development and good governance to the districts that were announced backward by the previous governments,” Modi.

Later the PM flew to Mumbai and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple welfare initiatives in the city worth over Rs 38,500 crore.

He initiated the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana. The PM dedicated to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7 and laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and seven sewage treatment plants.