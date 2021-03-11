PM Modi lays foundation stone for veterinary science, agriculture, model govt colleges in Assam

Guwahati, April 28
*PM Modi lays foundation stone for veterinary science, agriculture, model government colleges in Assam.
*Effect of BJP’s double engine government evident in return of permanent peace, speedy development in Assam: PM Modi.
*Govt entered into peace deals in Assam, Tripura; efforts on to bring permanent peace in NE: PM Modi.
*AFSPA revoked from many parts of northeast as law and order situation improved, efforts on to remove it entirely from NE: PM Modi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors