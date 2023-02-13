India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

Bengaluru, February 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is able to be producer and partner major countries in making the latest in military equipment technologies, besides emerging as an exporter on its own.

Inaugurating the 14th Aero India here Modi said, “We are changing the policies,” adding, “Earlier, the Aero India was known as a show to ‘sell to India’. We have changed that as it’s now more that a showcase of India’s strength in the sector.”

“We are not just a buyer, we are ready for partnership with developed countries. Our technology is cost-effective and credible,” said Modi.

The Tejas fighter jets and the sea-going aircraft carrier INS Vikrant are examples of Make in India, said Modi as he cited the news TATA-airbus factory to produce the C295 planes and the newly opened helicopter-making factory at Tumkuru, Karnataka.

“India of 21st century will not miss any opportunity,” said Modi as he addressed the audience comprising foreign and Indian industry and investors.

Earlier, India was the biggest importer of weapons, now we export to 75 countries. Modi said: “more than $ 1.5 billion (almost Rs 14,000 crore) of export in the years 2022-23 have been done. By 2024-25, we aim to reach $5 billion.”

Defence as a sector and as a business is the most complicated but in the last eight to nine years, India has changed the policies in the sector, the PM said adding “we will soon work to be the among the biggest exporters”.

Private sector and investors would play a major role in this, PM Modi said.

He advised the Indian private sector saying they “should not let the opportunity miss”.

India, Modi said, was ready to take a flight “we are thinking fast and thinking deep”.