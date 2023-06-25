 PM Modi leaves for India after concluding historic state visits to US, Egypt : The Tribune India

PM Modi leaves for India after concluding historic state visits to US, Egypt

His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997

PM Modi leaves for India after concluding historic state visits to US, Egypt

Modi started his five-day visit on June 20. Video grab- YouTube/Narendra Modi



PTI

Cairo, June 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for India after concluding his first-ever visit to Egypt where he held talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and was conferred with the Arab country’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’.

Modi, who arrived here on Saturday after concluding a high-profile state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was received at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

“My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection,” Modi tweeted.

His two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

Modi held talks with President El-Sisi on Sunday and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connections. The two countries elevated their relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.

President El-Sisi conferred Modi with ‘Order of the Nile’ award - Egypt’s highest state honour. This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, Modi visited Egypt’s historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque, restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community. He also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cairo and paid homage to over 4,300 valiant Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Egypt and Aden during World War I. He also took a tour of pyramids at Giza.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation.

Later in the evening, Modi met members of the Indian community in Egypt who showered fulsome praise on him, hailing him as ‘India’s hero’.

He also met prominent personalities in Egypt, including Hassan Allam, CEO of one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and North African region, and Tarek Heggy, a renowned author and petroleum strategist.

Modi started his five-day visit on June 20. He visited the US from June 21-24. His visit to the US started in New York, where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden.

The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by Modi’s address to Congress and a State Dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

Prime Minister Modi and President Biden hailed the “landmark” pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and the US drone deal.

Modi on Thursday became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016.

During his address, he sought action against state sponsors of terrorism.

Modi also made a strong push for reforming multilateral institutions, including the UN, and spoke glowingly of India’s ties with the US.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a luncheon for the Indian leader at the State Department. Modi also met top CEOs of the US and India at the White House.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

2
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

3
Chandigarh

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

4
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

5
World

‘Suspect’ materials? Canada launches probe into loss of Titan submersible

6
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

7
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

8
Delhi

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

9
Punjab

Murderous attack on Shiv Sena leader, two relatives in Batala

10
Himachal

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets HM Amit Shah in Delhi, briefs about prevailing situation

This come a day after the home minister chaired an all-party...

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

Egypt’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’ conferred on PM Modi

This is the 13th highest state honour conferred upon Modi

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

China helping Pakistan army build defence infrastructure along LoC: Officials

Setting up communication towers and laying underground cable...

Cloudburst, heavy rain in parts of Himachal flood houses, wash away livestock

Two killed as heavy rain lashes Himachal, state incurs Rs 78-lakh damage in 24 hours

Several trees fell on the road, blocking vehicle movement on...

New tariff rule to allow up to 20 pc saving in power bills for usage during solar hours

New tariff rule to allow up to 20 pc saving in power bills for usage during solar hours

Consumers can now schedule their works like washing or cooki...


Cities

View All

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

Army chief Gen Manoj Pande offers prayer at Golden Temple

SGPC chief condemns murder of Sikh man in Pakistan

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Punjab Police bust extortion module exploiting name of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 1 held

Extortion racket running in name of Lawrence Bishnoi busted, 1 held: Punjab Police

Car washed away in Panchkula's Ghaggar river, woman passenger rescued; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Haryana CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh and Palwal

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Ex-serviceman fires shot at father over air conditioner in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff