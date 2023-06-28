 PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition : The Tribune India

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?’

PM Narendra Modi interacts with students aboard a Vande Bharat train during the flag-off ceremony of five such trains in Bhopal. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sounded the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle with his strongest ever pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), sharpest attack on rivals, focused outreach to Pasmanda Muslims and a pledge of empowerment as against appeasement politics.

Predicting a landslide win for the BJP in the General Election next year, the PM dismissed constituents of the fledgling anti-BJP alliance who had assembled in Patna last week as a “group of corrupt dynasts, whose sole guarantee was scams”.

Don’t fall for guarantees

A new word is being made popular — guarantee. Oppn parties are a guarantee of scams. Narendra Modi, PM

“A few days ago, these parties gathered for a photo session. What better place for their meeting than Patna? They together stand for scams worth Rs 20 lakh crore. If their guarantee is scams, Modi’s guarantee is action against scammers,” the PM said in Bhopal, virtually addressing 10 lakh BJP booth workers across India.

Naming the Congress, RJD, DMK, SP, NCP and the TMC, he told people to vote for the Opposition “if you want to advance the interests of sons and daughters of the Gandhi family, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Sharad Pawar, et al…” and vote for the BJP if they wanted to secure their future generations. A visibly charged Prime Minister batted strongly for the UCC, the last of BJP’s three core promises awaiting fulfilment, others being Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Muslims are being misled in the name of the UCC. Can a family with two sets of rules for two members run? Then how can a country run with two laws?” the PM asked, taking questions from women BJP workers on ways to address misgivings among India’s Muslims on the UCC and triple talaq.

“Had these people (Opposition) been Muslim sympathisers, the community would not have lagged in education and jobs. The Supreme Court has repeatedly asked for UCC enactment… but vote bank politics is creating hurdles,” the PM said, blaming past governments for “extreme exploitation of backward Pasmanda Muslims” and vote bank politics for what he described as “unjust exclusion” of several backward, Scheduled Castes and nomadic tribes in Opposition-ruled Kerala, Karnataka, Bihar, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu from the national growth story. “The BJP has decided it won’t follow the path of appeasement. The real path to national development is that of empowerment,” he declared, setting the BJP narrative for the elections in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram and later, the Lok Sabha polls.

Vehemently defending the criminalisation of triple talaq, the PM attacked the opposition for continuing to back a regressive practice. “If triple talaq is integral to Islam, why do Muslim majority countries like Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Pakistan, Bangladesh not practice it?” he questioned.

Core agenda

  • PM’s UCC push comes days after Law Commission invited public views on issue
  • The BJP is pursuing its UCC agenda through states it rules
  • UCC draft almost ready in Uttarakhand; Bill soon

‘Key issues ignored’

Opposition parties, including the Congress, AIMIM and the DMK, slammed the PM’s pitch for UCC. They said key issues like Manipur violence, unemployment and price rise were not being addressed

