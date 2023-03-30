PM Modi makes surprise visit to new parliament building, inspects various works

New Delhi, March 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to the new parliament building here on Thursday evening and inspected various works as well as interacted with construction workers, sources said.
Prime Minister Modi spent more than an hour inside the building.
Accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Modi had a look at the facilities coming up at both Houses of Parliament, the sources said.
He also interacted with the construction workers, they said.
