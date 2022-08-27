PM Modi meets his mother during Gujarat visit

Ahmedabad, August 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother Hiraba Modi at her residence in Raisan area of Gandhinagar on Saturday evening.
Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat earlier in the day.
He met his mother late in the evening and spent half an hour with her after taking part in the Khadi Utsav event in Ahmedabad, his younger brother Pankaj Modi said.
He later left for Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar where he will be spending the night before attending programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar on Sunday.
Addressing the Khadi Utsav event, the prime minister had spoken about his personal connection with the charkha (spinning wheel) and recalled that his mother used to work on a charkha when he was a child.
The prime minister had met Hiraba Modi last on June 18 this year when she entered the 100th year of her life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...