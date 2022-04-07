PM Modi meets opposition leaders in the chamber of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and other Opposition leaders in the chamber of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the conclusion of Parliament’s Budget Session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present during the meeting.

“After the Lok Sabha was adjourned, we urged the leaders of all the parties that collective efforts are needed to enhance the dignity of the House and to raise the level of discussion and dialogue. Hope all the parties will actively cooperate,” Birla tweeted following the meeting.