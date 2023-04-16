PM Modi most popular world leader for a reason: US Commerce secretary

New Delhi, April 16
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular world leader for a reason and the reason being his “indescribable commitment to the people of India”.
“He is the most popular wrld leader fr a reason; he is a visionary; & his level of commitment to ppl of🇮🇳is indescribable..his desire to lift ppl out of poverty & move🇮🇳 fwd as a global power is real; & it’s happening” @SecRaimondo on PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/SK2oIHpYIK— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) April 16, 2023
India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu shared a tweet today featuring Rainomdo’s remarks on Modi, where the US Commerce Secretary is heard saying, “He (PM Modi) is the most popular world leader fr a reason; he is a visionary and his level of commitment to ppl of India is indescribable. His desire to lift people out of poverty & move forward as a global power is real and it’s happening.”
Raimondo added that during her meeting recently PM Modi said, “AI doesn’t stand for artificial intelligence. It stands for America-India leadership of the Technologies ecosystem which is consistent with our democratic values.”
PM Modi is a tech person who discussed with me about radio access networks, Raimondo said.
