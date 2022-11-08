PM Modi, other BJP leaders greet LK Advani as he turns 95

PTI

New Delhi, November 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders greeted LK Advani, considered the architect of the party's rise as a major national force in the ’90s, on his birthday on Tuesday.

Advani, the BJP's longest serving president, turned 95.

Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Advani's residence here to greet him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Advani, with his relentless efforts, strengthened the party organisation across the country and also made invaluable contribution to the country's development while being part of the government.

Shah wished him good health and a long life.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari called Advani a source of inspiration.

Singh said Advani had made a very important contribution to the country, society and the party and is counted among the country's tallest personalities.

Paying rich tributes to the veteran who groomed a generation of young leaders, BJP president JP Nadda described him as a leading light of Indian politics and a guide to party leaders. His life dedicated to the nation and the party is a source of inspiration to them, he said.

Born in 1927 in Karachi, now part of Pakistan, Advani joined the RSS at a young age and later worked for Jana Sangh where he made a mark with his organisational abilities.

He was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980 and was its face along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for decades.