PM Modi pays tribute to Shyamji Varma

New Delhi, October 4
PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma, whose ashes he brought back from Switzerland placing them in a special memorial in Gujarat near Mandvi.
“Bringing back the ashes of Varma is one of the special moments of my life. The fervour and pride it generated across the nation was unimaginable, particularly among the youth,” the PM said, marking the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.
