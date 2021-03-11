PM Modi plays percussion during Rongali Bihu celebrations at minister Sonowal’s house

New Delhi, April 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in a cultural programme organised at the residence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to celebrate Rongali Bihu.
The PM played the traditional percussion instrument as he took part in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered