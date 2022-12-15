PM Modi praises Gujarat’s model to strengthen booths

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 14

Gujarat’s “page samitis”, a model to strengthen booths, pioneered by state chief CR Patil came in for generous praise by PM Narendra Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting here on Wednesday.

The PM, who was welcomed with celebratory chants and a garland for the historic win in Gujarat elections, credited BJP state chief CR Patil, for the victory. He also praised BJP chief JP Nadda whose home state Himachal the party lost. The PM is learnt to have hailed Patil for evolving a “winning model of page samitis where one party worker engages voters mentioned on a single page.” Page samitis are a further micro management of BJP’s panna pramukh model. The PM urged other state units to follow suit, stressing “strength lies in the organisation.”

Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw who presented a slide titled “Congress governments always had higher inflation”. The segment showed “average inflation during the tenures of past PMs — 7.9 per cent during Rajiv Gandhi’s; 10.2 per cent during PV Narasimha Rao’s; 5.4 per cent during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s; 8.4 per cent during Manmohan Singh’s time and 4.9 per cent during the Modi regime since 2014. Another slide showed comparative cost of living across food, housing and energy segments with costs in India the lowest compared to the “US, Germany and UK”.

