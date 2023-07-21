PM Modi, Rahul, Priyanka wish Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

Their bitter political rivalry on display in Parliament notwithstanding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not forget to wish Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life", Modi, who was among the first to wish Kharge, wrote in a tweet.

Kharge, who is also president of the Opposition Congress party, was born on this day (July 21) in 1942.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also greeted Kharge.

"A very happy birthday to Congress President, @Kharge ji. Your hard work and commitment is an inspiration to all of us. Wishing you much love and good health,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Wishing Congress President, Shri. @kharge Ji a very very happy birthday, good health and happiness,” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"Your wisdom and experience is a source of strength for all congressmen and women across the country,” she added.

