PM Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

New Delhi, October 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022
The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers."
Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...