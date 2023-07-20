Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, July 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of harassment of women in Manipur was "shameful" and urged all state chief ministers to ensure safety of women.

While making a strong statement over the incident, Modi said, “I assure the people that the guilty will not be spared and the law will act with its full might. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can’t be forgiven.”



He said, "No one will be spared," adding, “My heart is filled with anger and pain over the incident."

He was issuing a statement outside Parliament just ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session.

“It is a shameful incident for any country, this is an insult to the country,” Modi said, adding that he had urged all chief ministers to strengthen law and order, especially to protect women.

“I want to assure my countrymen that nobody will be spared,” said the PM.

"The law will take its course. The incident will not be pardoned," Modi added.

