Digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore seen daily: PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme also referred to opening of the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya (PM Museum) on April 14, saying it is the appropriate platform to learn and revisit the contributions of all former Indian prime ministers towards the country.

He was speaking in the 88th edition of the programme.

Modi named all former prime ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru, and touched upon their contributions in brief.

The PM talked about the importance of cashless and digital transactions in the day-to-day life. He said the digitial economy is catching on. He referred to the UPI platform, urging people to use it.

Modi asked people to work for water conservation, saying, “Water determines momentum of any country, place and individual. It is the biggest resource. Hence, Indian classics and saints have highlighted its importance.”

He asked people to take a pledge to conserve water and save life.

He flagged the importance of mathematics as an aspect of study which, he said, defines functonal relationship of man, life and nature.

“Mathematics in ancient India has been related to metaphysics of life. Infinite calculations were accomplished in a jiffy through Vedic school of mathematics. Ancient India has given the concept of zero and infinity, he recalled.