PM Modi remembers Emergency era in 102nd edition of Mann ki Baat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday recalled the imposition of Emergency in June 1975

PM Modi said that India is the mother of democracy, and the country considers its democratic ideals as paramount. “We consider our Constitution as supreme, therefore, we can never forget 25th June. The National Emergency was imposed on our country on this very day,” said PM Modi.

“It was a dark period in the history of India. Lakhs of people opposed the Emergency with full might. The supporters of democracy were tortured so much during that time that even today, it makes the mind tremble. Many books have been written on these atrocities, and the punishment meted out by the police and administration,” said Modi.

"I had also got the opportunity to write a book named 'Sangharsh Mein Gujarat' at that time. A few days ago, I came across another book written on the Emergency, “Torture of Political Prisoners in India”. This book, published during the Emergency, describes how at that time, the government was treating the guardians of democracy with most cruelly, "said Modi while talking about the Emergency.

Talking about Tuberculosis (TB) Mukt Bharat, he said India has set a target of eradicating tuberculosis by 2025.

Modi also lauded India's increasing capability to deal with natural disasters. He said that in the last few years, India's disaster management capability has increased and it is becoming an example.

Invoking the successful management of Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau in Gujarat on Thursday evening, PM Modi said: "People of Kutch had bounced back from a massive earthquake in 2001, and I am confident they will do the same after Cyclone Biparjoy."