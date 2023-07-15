PM Modi returns after visits to France, UAE

New Delhi, July 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday returned after “successful” visits to France and the United Arab Emirates.
In France, the prime minister was the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade, which saw participation of a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band to mark the 25th anniversary of India-France Strategic Partnership.
India and France signed a slew of agreements covering sectors as diverse as space, civil aviation, museology, petroleum, and business, besides unveiling a roadmap for partnership over the next 25 years titled Horizon 2047.
India and France were also exploring possibilities for co-development and co-production of key military platforms for export to friendly countries and stepping up cooperation in space-based maritime awareness.
In the UAE, Modi met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders agreed to start trade settlement in their currencies and link their fast payment systems to make international financial interactions simpler and open a campus of IIT-Delhi in the Gulf nation.
The prime minister also met UN climate conference’s President-designate Sultan Al Jaber.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...
Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'
Did it to provide outlet to flooded waters towards Kali Bein...
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours
Rain to be less than the rains received in the previous week...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...