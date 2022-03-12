PM Modi rues lack of reforms in internal security apparatus post-1947, stresses need for training

Modi was addressing the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavad in Gandhinagar

PM Modi rues lack of reforms in internal security apparatus post-1947, stresses need for training

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents degree to a student during the 1st convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University at Lavad in Gandhinagar on March 12, 2022. — PTI

PTI

Gandhinagar, March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there was a need for reforms in the internal security apparatus after Independence, but the country lagged behind in this area.

Addressing the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at Lavad in Gandhinagar district, he said during British rule internal security revolved around instilling fear among the masses, which needed to be changed.

“After Independence, there was a need for reforms, but unfortunately sufficient work was not done in this direction and we lagged behind,” he said.

“Even now, the perception about police is that one should stay away from them...,” the Prime Minister said.

More than increasing the number of personnel, there is a need for trained officials who understand technology, human psyche, know how to communicate with the young generation and deal with the leaders of mass agitations, the Prime Minister said.

Due to the lack of trained manpower, security forces lose the capacity for “negotiation” and “things go wrong at the last moment, sometimes due to a few words,” he said.

Police and other security personnel should be able to deal strongly with anti-social elements and softly with society and instill “a sense of friendship and confidence among people”, he said.

This would require a change in training modules and that was why Rashtriya Raksha University was set up, the Prime Minister added.

Modi also noted that police personnel find it hard to deal with stress due to the shrinking of traditional support networks like joint families, and said there is a need for experts, including Yoga teachers, who can help them fight stress and relax.

Technology was important for the security forces but its use also needs proper training, Modi said.

“The sphere of security is not only about the morning parade and physical fitness. (Even) A divyang person, who is physically unfit, can still contribute to security through mental training,” the PM added.

He also called for regular interaction between various institutions located in Gandhinagar such as National Forensic Sciences University, Gujarat National Law University and RRU.

RRU should also focus on training in jail management and how to deal with convicts and undertrials so that they leave the prison reformed persons, Modi said.

The prime minister also spoke about the growing field of private security and related start-ups. Students trained at RRU could become part of such start-ups, he added.

“If you have not studied mob and crowd psychology scientifically, you cannot handle it. We want to prepare such people through RRU who are capable of controlling the situation even in such circumstances,” the Prime Minister said.

He also noted that there has been greater participation of women in the defence sector now. “Even NCC is witnessing (greater) participation of women... Be it Olympics, science, education or security, women are leading from the front,” he said.

“While retaining the influence of uniform, one should never leave the values of humanity behind,” Modi advised the students.

As many as 1,090 students were conferred degrees at the first convocation.

RRU was set up in 2020 to meet the need for trained manpower in policing, criminal justice and correctional administration.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were among those present on the occasion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

4
Punjab Election

Ex-CM, 5 ministers, BJP's 54, Cong's 30, SAD's 27 candidates lose security deposits in Punjab

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

6
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

7
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

8
Punjab Election

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

9
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

10
Amritsar

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Don't Miss

View All
India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

Top Stories

India-China commanders’ meet at LAC ends without resolution

India-China commanders’ meet at LAC ends without resolution

Agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic chan...

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

The new govt will be sworn in on March 16

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet governor

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

This has set in motion the administrative changes to be effe...

Congress Working Committee meet tomorrow to discuss poll debacles

Congress Working Committee to meet on Sunday to discuss poll debacle

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will chair the meeting to be hel...

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar: Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue letter of intent to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Chandigarh-Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh: Education Department warns of action against minority schools

Chandigarh school seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Ludhiana: Man shoots self, critical

Beant Singh's grandson Gurkirat Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, Rajindra Hospital doctors told

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit in Patiala district

Patiala district no more a Congress bastion

Release pension on time, demands Punjabi University panel

4 of thieves’ gang held