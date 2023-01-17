 PM Modi says India’s best era coming; asks party workers to connect with all sections : The Tribune India

PM Modi says India’s best era coming; asks party workers to connect with all sections

Also cautioned the party against any sense of ‘overconfidence’

PM Modi says India’s best era coming; asks party workers to connect with all sections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda arrives for the second day of BJPs National Executive Meet, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi, on Tuesday. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Bohras, Pasmandas and Sikhs, and work for them without electoral considerations, party sources said here.

In his address at the BJP national executive, which concluded with his address, Modi noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked party members to serve every section of society with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the saffron organisation and lead the country in every aspects.

Various party members who were part of the audience said the prime minister spoke highly of 'sufism' and also asked them to meet professionals from different walks and visit places like universities and churches to connect with them.

The prime minister said India's best era is coming and the party should dedicate itself to the country's development and turn "amrit kaal", the 25 year period till 2047, into "kartavya kaal" (era of duties).

Sources said he also cautioned the party against any sense of "overconfidence" and cited example of the BJP's loss in Madhya Pradesh in 1998 despite the unpopularity of then Congress government led by Digvijaya Singh. Modi was then a key minder of the BJP's organisational affairs in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters that Modi, in his address to the BJP national executive meet, emphasised on reaching out to all sections of society.

"The BJP is no longer merely a political movement but a social movement as well that is working to transform socioeconomic conditions," Modi told the executive, he said.

The prime minister said people in 18-25 age group have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of "corruption and wrongdoings" that took place under previous governments.

"So, they need to be made aware. Let them know about the good governance of the BJP," he said in an apparent swipe at the previous dispensations at the Centre.

Fadnavis said Modi also advised the party to conduct special programmes of its different 'morchas', especially in border villages so that it can connect with people there more and ensue that the government's developmental schemes reach them.

"The prime minister's speech was inspirational. It guided us as well as showed us a new roadmap. He asked us to dedicate every moment of our life to advance the country's development. Only by converting the 'amrit kaal' into 'kartavya kaal', the country can be taken forward," the Maharashtra leader said.

#BJP #Narendra Modi #Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Sports

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's alleged personal videos leaked on social media, netizens react in shock

3
Diaspora

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

4
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

5
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

6
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

7
Haryana

Private schools open despite cold wave, Gurugram admn issues warning

8
Punjab

Four Punjab govt depts owe Rs 2,400 crore to PSPCL

9
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

10
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Top News

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Liquor factory had run into controversy after villagers alle...

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon

India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series ...

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says BJP will win bigger mandate than 2019

JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019

Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

Chopra's car crossed to the wrong side of the road into the ...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh mayor

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Mohali: Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

'Who is LG': Elected governments are not allowed to function, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

'Who is L-G; elected govts are not allowed to function', says Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Delhi-Centre services row: Difficult to accept that federalism does not apply to UT, observes SC

Man shot at and looted by bike-borne assailants in Delhi; horrifying video goes viral

Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso collapse: CBI takes over probe, registers FIR against developer

Delhi hit-and-drag case: Murder charges slapped against 6 accused

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

Punjabi University’s two contractual teachers climb rooftop seeking regularisation of jobs

Punjabi University’s two contractual teachers climb on rooftop seeking regularisation of jobs

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

Four years on, Dera Bassi cop awarded life term for murder of Patiala resident

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district