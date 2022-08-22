PM Modi selling nation to Gautam Adani, says Meghalaya Guv Satyapal Malik

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led Central government over the issue of implementation and legal guarantee on a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers’ produce, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that the proposals did not materialise to suit business honcho Gautam Adani.

Malik who was in Nuh at an event at local cow shelter in Kira village said Prime Minister’s friendship with Adani made the businessman richest while farmers are still waiting for MSP.

“If MSP is not implemented and legal guarantee on MSP is not given, there will be another fight and this time it will be a fierce one. You cannot defeat the farmer of this country. You cannot scare him since you cannot send ED or Income Tax officers after him. Adani has been given airports, ports, major schemes and in a way, the preparation is to sell the country, but we will not let that happen,” said Malik.

This is not the first time Malik has been critical of the government over the farmers’ protest.

He had on January 3 this year, while speaking at a function at Dadri in Haryana, stoked a controversy saying PM Modi was arrogant and unconcerned about farmers and was cold to their protest and deaths at Singhu border.

Malik said after completing his current tenure, he will “fully participate” in the fight for farmers’ rights.