 PM Modi should lead an all-party delegation to Manipur to restore peace and normalcy: Gaurav Gogoi : The Tribune India

PM Modi should lead an all-party delegation to Manipur to restore peace and normalcy: Gaurav Gogoi

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress's Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lead an all-party delegation to Manipur to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Gogoi, who is in Manipur as part of the 21-member team of Opposition  MPs visiting the trouble-torn state, said if the PM wanted to come to Manipur with an all-party delegation, it would be fully backed by Opposition MPs.

Gogoi, who was addressing a press conference in Imphal along with fellow parliamentarians from TMC, DMK, Left parties, IUML, AAP and others, said the Opposition parties were the only  ones who sent teams to Manipur in the wake of the ethnic violence in the state.

The visit by the INDIA alliance MPs today has been preceded by a visit each by TMC, Left parties and Congress teams besides a high profile visit by Congress party's top leader Rahul Gandhi, Gogoi said.

Gogoi said the visiting team INDIA MPs today divided themselves in two groups and met people living in relief camps.

Members of one group visited two relief camps in Churachandpur district and met Kuki refugees in these camps. Another group visited one relief camp each in Imphal and Moirang districts and met Meitei refugees staying in these two camps.

The MPs will share their experience and draw up a memorandum on the basis of their findings which will be presented to the Governor of Manipur tomorrow by the delegation before they catch a flight to Delhi, Gogoi said.

Stating that all those living in relief camps wanted  piece to be restored, Gogoi said the stories of suffering they heard from the refugees would be reflected when the MPs speak on the issue in the Parliament.

Gogoi said the government must allow proper discussion in the Lok Sabha when the no-confidence motion on the Manipur issue was taken up in the Lower House.

The issue should be allowed to be discussed in the Rajya Sabha too under rule 267, the Congress MP said and added that Parliament was the right forum for starting a dialogue on Manipur.

"Where is NEDA. They are not seen", Gogoi said making a dig at the alliance of parties cobbled up by the BJP in the NE region.

Pointing out that INDIA MPs visiting Manipur come from different parts of the country, Gogoi said the visit would assure the people of Manipur that they have not been abandoned by the rest of the country.

