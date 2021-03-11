PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says he favours strong opposition in country

Vibha Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed dynastic politics, saying that he favoured a strong Opposition in the country. Addressing an event at President Ram Nath Kovind’s ancestral Paraunkh village, Modi said dynastic politics is throttling talent in the country.

Cautioning against dynasty politics, the PM said “dynasty politics throttles talents not only in politics, but in every field and prevents new talent from growing”.

“I have no personal grudge against any political party or any person. I want that there should be a strong opposition in the country and there should be political parties dedicated to democracy

“I want the parties trapped in the clutches of the dynasty to free themselves from this disease and to cure themselves. Only then the democracy of India will be strong, the youth of the country will get maximum opportunity to join politics”, he said

Earlier in the day, he also addressed the Uttar Pradesh’s third investors’ summit, marking the ground-breaking or the launch of 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore in diverse sectors like Agriculture and allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles.

Later he accompanied the President to the Pathri Mata Mandir in Paraunkh village. They also visited Dr B R Ambedkar Bhawan and Milan Kendra-the ancestral house of the President donated for public use and converted to a community centre. First Lady Savita Kovind, governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath, union ministers, state ministers, MPs’ were among those present.

Referring to the strength of Indian democracy, the PM said all four dignitaries on the stage-the President, the Prime Minister, the Governor and the Chief Minister of UP- emerged from villages or the small towns.

“Our struggles and direct contact with poverty and village life have strengthened our sanskars, this is the strength of our democracy, in India, even the poorest person born in a village can reach the post of President-Prime Minister-Governor-Chief Minister”, he said.

