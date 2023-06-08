PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, thanks him for support during evacuation of Indians from Sudan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The leaders reviewed a number of issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on various multilateral and global issues of mutual interest.

A PMO statement said, “PM thanked Crown Prince Salman for Saudi Arabia's excellent support during evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah in April 2023.

He also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Crown Prince Salman conveyed his full support to India’s initiatives as part of its ongoing G20 Presidency and that he looks forward to his visit to India.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch”.

