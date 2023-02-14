PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.

The PM expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains, stated a PMO readout.

The leaders welcome the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.

The PM invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The two leaders welcome the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington D.C. and express a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, defence and other spheres.

They agreed to bolster the vibrant and mutually beneficial people-to-people ties between the two countries and agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.