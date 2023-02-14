New Delhi, February 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden.
The PM expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains, stated a PMO readout.
The leaders welcome the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries.
The PM invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.
The two leaders welcome the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington D.C. and express a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, defence and other spheres.
They agreed to bolster the vibrant and mutually beneficial people-to-people ties between the two countries and agreed to remain in contact during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi speaks with US President Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal
‘Modi expresses satisfaction at the deepening of the India-U...
Air India to buy 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing
First of the new aircraft will enter service in late 2023 an...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
Fully cooperating with Indian income tax authorities: BBC
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Civil Services Exam: Candidates cannot withdraw applications, says UPSC
CS Preliminary Examination 2023 will be held on May 28