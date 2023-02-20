PM Modi taking forward Shivaji's work to rebuild temples: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, February 19
Hailing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for rebuilding the temples destroyed during the rule of the Mughals and other foreign invaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the restoration work that continued after the Maratha warrior was being taken forward by PM Narendra Modi.
Speaking after inaugurating the first phase of Shivsrushti, a theme park based on the life of Shivaji in Pune, Shah said Shivaji was not just a name, but an ideology as his inspiring life story taught generations to practice one’s own language and religion with pride.
CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. “Several temples were destroyed during the rule of Mughals and other foreign invaders. Many were redeveloped by the Maratha warrior king, who also constructed grand gates in front of the temples and tried to restore these structures,” Shah said. — TNS
Uddhav targets Shah
- In the wake of EC allotting the Shiv Sena name to Shinde-led faction, Shah and Thackeray exchanged barbs
- Shah said, “In 2019, Thackeray campaigned with us, but after results, he fell at Sharad Pawar's feet to become CM”
- Thackeray said, “On EC order, ‘Mogambo khush hua’… I don't accept BJP's Hindutva which divides people”
