PM Modi talks about healthy environment, solar energy in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address

Ravi S Singh
New Delhi, October 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday used the occasion of ongoing "Chhath" festival to drive home the point of importance of a healthy environment.
He emphasised on the importance of the Sun, which is the deity dedicated to the Chhath festival, with the cultural and social psychology related to the festival.
He pitched for solar energy as futuristic and economic with regard to the use of energy.
He indulged in an animated discussion and took first-hand feedback from people generating solar energy at their homes for personal consumption. He referred to one Manzoor Ahmad of J-K’s Srinagar who reduced his electricty bill by half by using solar energy.
Modi also pitched for the participation of private sector, especially startups, in the development of the space sector.
He also appreciated new projects undertaken by the IITs of the country.
He batted for eco-friendly living and the evolving cultural and social life. He referred to trans mutation of villages into bio-villages.
