Delighted, grateful for everyone's support: PM Modi after UNGA adopts resolution to honour fallen peacekeepers

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly.

“The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on honouring fallen peacekeepers through establishment of a memorial wall. It also passed a resolution on promoting a culture of peace.

India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj had introduced the draft resolution ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers’, pointing out that more than 10 lakh men and women from 125 countries have served in 71 peacekeeping missions worldwide. “Even today, over 80,000 peacekeepers serve in various conflict zones, enduring harsh conditions and risking their lives to keep the peace,” she said.

However, this has not been without its cost — more than 4,200 peacekeepers have laid down their lives in the service of the blue flag, she said. “These brave men and women — who came from different parts of the world, practise different faiths and follow different cultures — were united by the cause of peace, their spirit of selfless sacrifice, professionalism and resolve.

“They made the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of mandates that we as Member States requested them to carry out,” she said, emphasizing that the memorial wall will be a constant reminder of the cost of Members’ decisions,’’ she said.

“India piloted the adoption of a Resolution in the UN General Assembly to establish a Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to faith in India's contributions and intent,’’ noted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India uploaded this draft resolution on the UN website three weeks ago and had 190 member states as co-sponsors, including Pakistan and China. “This is huge. The highest number of co-sponsors earlier for an Indian resolution was 177 member states for the International Day of Yoga,” wrote India’s previous PR at UN TS Tirumurti in The Tribune.

The UNGA welcomed the initiative to establish — within three years of the text’s adoption — a memorial wall at UN in New York honouring the memory of fallen peacekeepers.

As its planning, construction, upkeep and maintenance will be funded entirely from voluntary contributions, the UNGA invited interested Member States to provide voluntary contributions to that end. It also decided to give prominence to the memorial wall by including it in the solemn ceremonies conducted on the International Day of UN Peacekeepers and other UN peacekeeping-related events.