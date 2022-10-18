PM Modi to address 90th Interpol general assembly today

PTI

New Delhi, October 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address the 90th Interpol general assembly that will be attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.

The general assembly will be held from October 18 to 21 here.

Modi will address the 90th Interpol general assembly on October 18 at around 1.45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years, it was last held in 1997.

