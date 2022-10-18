PM Modi to address 90th Interpol general assembly today

New Delhi, October 18
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address the 90th Interpol general assembly that will be attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.
The general assembly will be held from October 18 to 21 here.
Modi will address the 90th Interpol general assembly on October 18 at around 1.45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 Interpol member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers.
The general assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.
The meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years, it was last held in 1997.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur
The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...