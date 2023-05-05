PM Modi to be President Macron's guest of honour at France's Bastille Day Parade

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris.

To mark this milestone, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts. “Prime Minister’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the India-France Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries,” stated an official news release.

India and France have a shared vision on peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, it added

This visit will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of sustainable development goals and will be an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 Presidency, said the statement.