PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Society meeting on Saturday. It will be the first meeting of the society in CSIR’s 80th year of existence.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh today said the CSIR Society was entering its third year and the meeting was of special significance as the CSIR had completed 80 years.

Singh said the meeting would witness a presentation about various activities of the CSIR and would discuss the way ahead with the PM stressing “Jai Anusandhan” in his Independence Day address this year.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and 13 Union secretaries will attend the meeting along with the chiefs of four public sector undertakings — NTPC, BHEL, GAIL and HAL. Three industry leaders and 12 academia and scientific community members would also participate in the meeting.

CSIR Director General N Kalaiselvi highlighted the recent achievements and focus areas of the CSIR, including providing smart agriculture information for farmers and technical solution to industries and extending support to MSMEs and start-ups.

“Now we are going to focus on two areas, we will be coming up with a call for proposals where we will be addressing industry-based problems and societal issues,” she said. “Hereafter, every project will be conceived in the form of a technology. We will be roping in one or more industries from day one so that when the technology matures, the industry becomes our launch vehicle to implement it for societal application,” she said.