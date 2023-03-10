 PM Modi to dedicate to nation Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Mar 12 : The Tribune India

PM Modi to dedicate to nation Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Mar 12

The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore, a government statement said

A view of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Pic credit- Twitter/@nitin_gadkari



PTI

Bengaluru, March 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the poll-bound Karnataka on March 12 where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth around Rs 16,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

The 118 km long project has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crore, a government statement said.

The infrastructure project will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway. Spread over 92 km, the project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crore. It will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours.

Modi will then fly to Hubballi where he will will dedicate IIT Dharwad to the nation. The foundation stone for the institute was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, the institute currently offers four-year B Tech programmes, inter-disciplinary five-year BS-MS programme, M Tech and PhD programmes.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the world at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. It has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507 m long platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

Modi will also dedicate the electrification of Hosapete – Hubballi – Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region.

Developed at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs 520 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre in Dharwad. The hospital will be developed at a cost of about Rs 250 crore and will provide tertiary cardiac care to the people of the region.

This is Modi’s sixth visit to Karnataka this year, where the assembly elections are due in April-May.

#Karnataka #Narendra Modi

