PM Modi to dedicate to nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8.

Spanning over 500 km in Rajasthan, this section which runs from Jakhdawali village in Hanumangarh district to Khetlawas village in Jalore district, is built at a cost of around Rs 11,125 crore.

This expressway will significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities, and industrial corridors. The expressway will not only facilitate seamless transportation of goods but also enhance tourism and economic development along its route.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the section from Bikaner during the last leg of his two-day visit to poll-bound Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and also to UP starting on Friday.