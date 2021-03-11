PM Modi to hold meeting with chief ministers on Covid situation Wednesday

New Delhi, April 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conference, official sources said on Saturday.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation on the matter, they said.
With 2,527 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of cases rose to 4,30,54,952, while active cases have increased to 15,079, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,22,149 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.
An increase of 838 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours.
