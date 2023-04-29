PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

Bengaluru, April 29
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a roadshow in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.
Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karnataka where the Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.
According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday at 8.20 am by a special aircraft and reach Bidar airport at 10.20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.
After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address another public gathering at 1 pm. He will then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.
Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a roadshow in Bengaluru North.
The Prime Minister will stay in Bengaluru on Saturday and will depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarters town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.
He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before flying back to Delhi.
