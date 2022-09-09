PM Modi to inaugurate 1st Centre-State Science Conclave on Saturday

New Delhi, September 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave on September 10 via video conferencing and will also address the gathering on the occasion.
In line with the prime minister’s efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, the first-of-its-kind Conclave seeks to strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology and innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.
The two-day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad between September 10 and 11. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in states; Health: Digital healthcare for all; Doubling private sector investment in Research and Development by 2030; Agriculture: Technological interventions for improving farmers’ income; Water: Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy: Clean energy for all including Science and Technology role in hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for coastal states/UTs as well as country’s future economy.
The Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat CM, Union ministers of states (Science and Technology), Science and Technology Ministers and Secretaries of states and Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.
