PM Modi to inaugurate CBI’s diamond jubilee celebrations on Monday

New Delhi, April 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on April 3, his office said on Sunday.
During the programme, an investiture ceremony for recipients of President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Gold Medal for Best Investigating Officers of the CBI will be held wherein he will present medals to the recipients, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the diamond jubilee celebrations of the CBI on April 3 at 12 noon at Vigyan Bhawan, it said.
He will also inaugurate the newly constructed office complexes of the CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur.
He will release a postage stamp and a commemorative coin marking the diamond jubilee celebration year of the CBI. The prime minister will also launch the agency’s Twitter handle.
The CBI was established by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India dated April 1, 1963.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rioters will be hung upside down if BJP forms govt in Bihar in 2025: Amit Shah
Home Minister attacks Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan gover...
Rahul Gandhi to be in Surat on April 3 to file appeal against conviction in defamation case
Gandhi was convicted on March 23 in the defamation case for ...
If PM Modi’s degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP
AAP claims Modi will become ineligible to contest elections ...
Untimely rain, hailstorm hit wheat crop over 5.23 lakh hectares; farmers stare at yield loss
The untimely rains are expected to continue for a few more d...
Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe
His two personal guards, who are retired from the Army, had ...