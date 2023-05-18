 PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28 : The Tribune India

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha and 300 in Rajya Sabha against 543 in lower house and 250 in upper house in the present building

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

A view of New Parliament building in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

India’s new Parliament building is ready with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to dedicate it to the nation on May 28.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met the Prime Minister and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

“Construction of the new Parliament building is complete now. It symbolises the spirit of self –reliant India. The PM has agreed to dedicate it to the nation on May 28 after the Speaker invited him,” a release from the Speaker’s office later said.

The new Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 in Rajya Sabha.

The present building can accommodateonly 543 Members in Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

“Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha while 300 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both the Houses will be held in Lok Sabha Chamber only, and in that case 1280 MPs will be able to sit there,” the LS secretariat said.

The current Parliament building was completed in 1927 and is going to be almost 100 years old, posing structural risks.

Lack of space was a recurring issue in the current building which also did not have adequate arrangements for seating of MPs.

Considering the above, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.

Consequently, on December 10, 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by Prime Minister Modi.

The newly constructed Parliament building has been built in record time with quality construction, the LS secretariat release said, adding that the building will further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to help MPs perform better.

#narendra modi #om birla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

2
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

3
Nation

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

4
Punjab

High-velocity winds affect power supply in parts of Punjab

5
Nation EXPLAINER

Why was Kiren Rijiju replaced? 'Victory of the judicial system', claims opposition

6
Nation

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

7
Delhi

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

8
Punjab

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

9
World

US court allows 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

10
World

Pakistan heading towards imminent disaster, may face East Pakistan-like situation: Imran Khan

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Top News

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Parliament will be able to seat 888 members in Lok Sabha...

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Minister of State SPS Baghel moved from law ministry to health ministry

Decision taken hours after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju w...

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Arjun Meghwal is Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju shifted to Earth Sciences

Bikaner MP Meghwal assigned independent charge as Minister o...

Supreme Court stays West Bengal Government order banning film ‘The Kerala Story’

Supreme Court directs West Bengal government to lift ban on ‘The Kerala Story’, ensure safety of moviegoers

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud also asks Tami...

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Patna HC order suspending caste survey in Bihar

Patna HC had directed state government to immediately stop c...


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

‘Kidnapped’ Amritsar girl found dead, stepmother held

Farmers’ bodies, literary forums come in support of writer Dr Navsharan Singh

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

Bathinda: Revenue Dept, ministerial staff on 2-day strike

SC panel issues notice to Bathinda admn

BJP’s Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria dies at 72

BJP's Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria dies; Haryana announces one-day state mourning

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Overhead cables: Chandigarh's southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Video shows bus not halting for women at bus stop, Delhi govt suspends driver

Student shoots dead his female friend, kills himself at Greater Noida university

Centre's approval sought to appoint PK Gupta as new chief secretary of Delhi

Supreme Court seeks ED’s reply on bail plea of ex-Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Jalandhar: Rs 3 per kg, growers refuse to harvest capsicum

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

AAP's return gift: Rs 95 cr to 'make Jalandhar shine'

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300 cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra