PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat on Friday

PTI

New Delhi, May 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on Friday to launch projects worth nearly Rs 4,400 crore and also allot houses built under the central government's housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries.

A statement said he will attend the 'Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan' in Gandhinagar and visit GIFT City as well.

During the programme in Gandhinagar, it added, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore.

These include projects of Urban Development Department, Water Supply Department, Road and Transport Department and Mines and Minerals Department.

He will hand over keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (rural and urban) scheme during the programme. The total outlay of these projects is around Rs 1,950 crore, the statement said.