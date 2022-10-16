PM Modi to launch urea under 'Bharat' brand

New Delhi, October 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch subsidised urea bags under single brand name ‘Bharat’ as part of the ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme, release the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore to beneficiary farmers and inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras as part of the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022, an event jointly organised by the Agriculture and Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministries.
Briefing the media, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said all subsidised soil nutrients — urea, diammonium phosphate, muriate of potash and NPK — would be marketed under ‘Bharat’ across the nation.
“The PM will inaugurate 600 PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) of the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry and launch ‘Bharat’ urea bags for farmers,” said Tomar.
He said the government was making it mandatory for companies to market subsidised fertilisers under the ‘Bharat’ brand as part of ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ scheme to prevent criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidy.
According to officials, 177 fertiliser manufacturers will sell their assorted products under the single brand name.
Further, the PM will also inaugurate the 'Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition' during the event, in which 1,500 agri-startups are expected to participate and hold technical sessions.
About 300 startups will showcase their innovation related to precision farming, post-harvest and value addition solutions, mechanisation for small farmers, agri-logistics on the first day.
The platform would facilitate startups to interact with farmers, farmer producer organisations, agri experts and corporates.
