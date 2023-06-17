 PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in New York : The Tribune India

PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in New York

To visit US, Egypt from June 20 to 25

PM Modi to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations in New York


Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US and Egypt from June 20 to 25, the government announced on Friday.

The visit will begin with New York, where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations on the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution, proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Kamala, Blinken to host luncheon

  • PM Modi will begin his tour from New York, where he will lead the celebrations on the International Day of Yoga
  • He will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet Joe Biden
  • On June 23, the PM will be hosted at a luncheon by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken
  • PM Modi will travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt on June 24-25; this will be the PM’s first visit to Egypt

The PM will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Joe Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of PM Modi the same evening.

At the invitation of congressional leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, the Prime Minister will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will jointly host a luncheon for PM Modi.

In addition to the official engagements, he is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

Subsequently, PM Modi will travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt on June 24-25. The visit is at the invitation of Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended to the Prime Minister in January this year when he was “chief guest” at the Republic Day celebrations. This will be the PM’s first visit to Egypt.

Apart from his talks with Sisi, PM Modi is likely to interact with some prominent Egyptian personalities as well as the Indian community in Egypt.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

3
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

4
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

5
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

7
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

8
J & K

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

9
Nation

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside man's body after surgery at Jaipur hospital, patient dies

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...


Cities

View All

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Domestic workers demand welfare board in every state

Pangoora gets another infant; tally of those saved rises to 190

Flood control rooms set up at district, subdivision levels

Sans maintenance, SGTB Nagar parks degenerate into wild growth

Maze of telecom wires on MC infra threatens to turn safety hazard in city

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

Barjinder S Hamdard sends reply to Vigilance

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara