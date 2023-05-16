PM Modi to leave for three-nation tour from May 19

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart on a three-nation tour, beginning with a visit to Hiroshima, Japan on May 19 to 21 for the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries, on subjects such as peace, stability & prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation, stated an official news release.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders on the side-lines of the Summit.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, where he will host the third Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22.

This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

Thereafter, PM Modi will visit Sydney, Australia, on May 22 to 24 to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit, along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

During his visit, PM Modi will have a bilateral meeting with Albanese on May 24. He will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and address the Indian diaspora at a community event in Sydney on May 23.

