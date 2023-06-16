PM Modi to leave on 6-day tour; to visit Cairo after state visit to US

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US and Egypt from June 20 to 25, the government officially announced on Friday.

The visit will begin in New York, where the Prime Minister will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters on June 21. In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

The PM will then travel to Washington DC, where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Joe Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a state dinner in honour of PM Modi the same evening.

At the invitation of Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer, the Prime Minister will address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22.

On June 23, the PM will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by Kamala Harris, Vice President, and Antony Bilnken, Secretary of State.

In addition to the official engagements, he is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

Modi will subsequently travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt on June 24-25. The visit is at the invitation of Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended to the Prime Minister in January this year when he was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. This will be the PM's first visit to Egypt.

Apart from his talks with Sisi, he is likely to interact with some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt.